As a kid growing up in a modest middleclass neighborhood in Kankakee, Illinois nothing was anticipated with as much optimistic enthusiasm like Major League Baseball Spring Training. I remember being a second grader at Mark Twain Grade School, and friend, Mike Kick passed me in the hall. “Pitchers and catchers report tomorrow!” Mike announced. That bit of news made my heart race and raised goosebumps all over my body. It was at that moment each year that I would race home after school, reach into the sacred holding spot where my glove was kept and get it ready.

My catcher’s mitt was kept in the off season between my mattress and box springs. When the cold winds howled, it was time to rub 3 and 1 oil all over it, place a baseball firmly in the pocket, wrap it in twine and place it between the box spring and mattress, where it would remain until the news came … “Pitchers and catchers report tomorrow!” Yes, it was uncomfortable, but as I would roll over and feel the lump against my back, I’d smile and whisper, “baseball.” It was my constant reminder of what was coming when the grass turned green.

Life as Baseball

As a child growing up in the sixties, I loved the game and was in awe of Wrigley Field. For me it was hallowed ground … the place where heroes played. It didn’t matter how bad the Cubs were the previous year, I knew when the pitchers and catchers report in the spring, the Chicago Cubs were undefeated, and I was convinced they would remain so. Hope sprung eternal in this young boy’s heart and my heart was painted ‘Cubby Blue.’

I think being a Cubs fan was very healthy for me as an adolescent. I learned that life isn’t about winning or losing but about the enjoyment of the process. As such, I’m grateful I was not a Yankee fan.

The concept that everyone gets a trophy hadn’t been invented yet, so I lived and died with every game. I learned life wasn’t always fair and the trophy only goes to the best … a healthy realization.

In the time before movie streaming and on demand services, in the spring of each year, the three major networks would begin showing the movies that are now baseball classics. Pride of the Yankees, starring Gary Cooper as Lou Gehrig. Fear Strikes Out: The Jim Piersall Story, The Babe Ruth Story and my childhood favorite, It happens Every Spring, a 1949 classic starring Ray Milland. Milland, as a scientist and college professor, accidentally discovers a liquid substance that repels wood. He rubs it on a baseball and the result is that the ball would leap over the bat and make the pitcher unhittable. Milland takes his invention, tries out for a Major League team and takes them to the World Series. A silly premise, but I loved the story. Unfortunately, all my passion and love for baseball didn’t make me a good athlete, so I watched the movie and dreamed I could invent something to make me a major leaguer. Fortunately, steroids were unknown and not available for a second grader. I would have been all in.

Baseball is life

I knew in my heart of hearts that someday, I would watch the Chicago Cubs in the World Series ... and I did. On November 2, 2016, my dream came true. As I sat with Arlene in front of our television screen, I broke into tears and sobbed for joy. Arlene was alarmed and feared I had suffered some sort of mental breakdown. I hadn’t. I was experiencing pure joy.

The next morning, I opened my eyes early and asked Arlene, “Did the Cubs really win the world series last night?” She smiled and said, “Yes.” To our surprise, I began crying again.

“Put me in coach. I’m ready to play … today”

— John Fogerty

My mind races back to my childhood, standing in the vacant field next to my house. Suddenly, it was the bottom of the 9th of game 7 of the World Series. I made the announcement in my best Jack Brickhouse voice that the bases were loaded and rookie phenom catcher, Gary Moore was stepping up to the plate. The crowd roared. I click my bat against my pretend spikes and look out at the ivy-covered left field wall. My eyes sharpen. My jaw clenched. I turned my gaze to the pitcher, wearing a gray uniform with New York spelled across his chest. I pick up a rock, toss it into the air and with a mighty swing, hit it with my bat. I hear the announcer say, “It’s going … it’s going … it’s gone … Hey – Hey! It’s a grand slam home run and the Chicago Cubs are the Champions of the World!”

I drop my bat and look over my shoulder into the seats behind third base, then head towards first with the crowd going crazy. As I round third base heading for home, I see Ernie Banks, Ron Santo and Billy Williams all step on the plate ahead of me. Leo Durocher and the rest of the Cubs race out of the dugout. The team waits for me to cross as the winning run so they can hoist me up on their shoulders and carry me off the field. I look again into the seats behind third base and see my greatest reward … the reason I still hope, dream and give my best in everything I do to this very day … my father … Gene Moore is standing, applauding and smiling his approval. I realize at that moment, I have made my dad proud.

