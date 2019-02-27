The science, technology, engineering, and math festival Southeastern Community College hosted last Saturday morning had a much larger turnout than expected.

More than 1,100 people pre-registered for the STEMFest (the acronymed name of the festival) and there were still people registering for the free event as my daughter, Aurora, and I first walked through the door.

We quickly noticed there were crowds of people in hallways, the gymnasium, and the various exhibits spread around the campus. This year’s event appeared to have grown quite a bit, when compared to our previous STEMFest visits. Because it was so busy, we had to move fast to make it to some of the more popular exhibits.

Purely by chance, we registered and made it just in time to watch a presentation from Absolute Science, a Davenport-based group run, quite possibly, by clowns.

Though it might seem like a joke, the host of the show, Professor “Toto” Johnson, really is a former clown at Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. He is also an owner/performer at Colossal Clowns International, according to a quick internet search. Clowning is what he does for a living.

Professor Toto introduced himself and told the room how he loved science, but he had always wanted to be the class clown — this way he could do both the things he loved. At the time, I’m pretty sure nobody in the classroom, including myself, realized it wasn’t a joke — it was a very plain truth.

All clowning aside, Professor Toto knew how to work the crowd. While he was preparing for a science experiment, a child yelled out, “Tell us a joke!” Without pause, he asked the children if they had heard about the seven ducks in a box. In unison, they all answered, “No!” The punchline: it was a box of quackers. It killed.

He showed us how heating up the air inside a metal pipe could produce a musical note as it passed through a metal screen and explained the science behind it. Afterwards, he yelled, “Absolute Science!”

And every time he yelled it, the kids echoed back.

He changed the color of water using chemical reactions to form a base. It looked like he turned water into wine and back again. After turning the water into “ink,” Professor Toto waved it around the stage, warning the children not to shake it too much. Most of it wound up all over his clothing.

He was very nonchalant when he told the classroom it was disappearing ink. He explained how there was just enough acid in the air to react with the base in the ink — the color would probably just disappear. When it finally did, Aurora looked over at me and whispered, “Mind blown.” There were audible gasps from the packed audience.

This was followed by more chants of “Absolute science!”

The Professor showed us a really neat trick involving balloons and a Class 4 blue-light laser (the world’s second most-powerful) that also happened to look like a lightsaber. He set up the necessary safety precautions, but still warned us, “You are in a really dangerous place.”

Using the laser, he burned through a rope holding a bucket and popped about a dozen or so balloons. The children absolutely loved it. Admittedly, I did, too. It was absolute science.

Later in the day, at the Niabi Zoo exhibit, Aurora and I met a friendly boa constrictor named Frank and a charismatic cockatoo named Rocky, but to me, no one was quite as entertaining as the professor named Toto.

Robert Critser, who lives in Burlington and is an assistant manager at the West Burlington Walmart Supercenter, writes a freelance column for The Hawk Eye.