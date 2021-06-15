Dale Frederick Janssen, age 90

Obituary

Dale Frederick Janssen, 90, of Syracuse joined his wife Leola and daughter Linda in their eternal home on June 13, 2021. He was the only child of Walter and Clara Janssen, born on February 24, 1931. He graduated as valedictorian from Syracuse High School in 1947 and joined his father in the John Deere Implement business.

Dale and Leola Zabel were married on September 8, 1950 at Luther Memorial Church and soon started a family.

In 1958 he sold his interest in the implement business and moved to the farm northeast of Syracuse, raising crops and feeding cattle.

In 1976 he purchased an interest in the Syracuse Ford Automotive dealership where he worked until 1983.

He then went to work at First National Bank of Syracuse as a Vice President and loan officer until his retirement in 1994. Dale wore many hats over his lifetime but never really took off his farmer hat. He loved the land and could often be found driving his pickup throughout the countryside checking the crops.

Dale was a faithful lifelong member of Luther Memorial Church, serving on the counsel and as financial secretary. He also served on the District 10 School Board in rural Syracuse and several years on the Rural Fire & Water District Boards.

In his retirement he greatly enjoyed attending activities of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren (not so much dance recitals or soccer games), morning coffee with friends and a good card game at B&J's. He was extraordinarily proud of his family, often stating that "there wasn't a dud in the bunch."

Cherishing his memory are daughter Nadine (Mike) Durnal, sons Wes (Terri), Ray (Patty) and Don (Kathi) Janssen. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren Erin (Jason) Vyhildal, Ella, Blake and Bryn; Leslie (Jeff) Nekola, Connor, Tayten and Evyn; Kevin (Katie) Grosshans, Henry, William and Annie; Laurel (Zeb) Kreifels and Kaita; Phil (Codey) Janssen, Brooks, Oakley and Lincoln; Wade (Jill) Janssen, Walker, Harper, Bodie and Jack; Allison (Darin) Kelberlau, Hayden and Kate; Jocelyn (Andy) Pearson, Clara and Max; Barry (Jenny) Janssen, Will, Jake, Drew, Leah and Ross; Rachel (Nick) Zorn; Ashley (Mitch) Shea, Emma; Haley Janssen; Levi (Ally) Durnal; Mariah Durnal, Matthew and Abbee; many nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life service 10:00 a.m., Friday (6-18-21) at Luther Memorial Church, 1162 Mohawk St, Syracuse, NE with burial to follow.

Visitation Thursday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home. Family will greet friends at the church from 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening. Memorials can be directed to Luther Memorial Church or The Children’s Home Project (tchproject.org). Condolences may be left online at fusselmanallenharvey.com