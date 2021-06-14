Al “Bahka” Dickhute, age 65

Obituary

Al “Bahka” Dickhute, 65 of Brock, NE, passed away on June 1st, 2021. Alan was born on June 15th, 1955, in Wahoo, NE to Marlene (Policky) and Norman Dickhute.

He was preceded in death by his father, stepfather dad: Kenneth “Pat” Lowery, and his grandparents: Adolth & Julia Policky.

He enjoyed tennis, pinochle, cooking and fishing - but most of all, spending time with family. Left to cherish his memory include his mother, Marlene Lowery, sons Stuart Dickhute and Grant Dickhute, granddaughters Lillian Dickhute and Payton Ohlsen (both of whom gifted him his most cherished name of Bahka), sister Debra Rich, nephews Justin Rich, Kody Rich and Tayler Rich, great-niece Mila Rich, his bonus daughter Cecilia Dennis, aunts, uncles, cousins and former mother-in-law Maretta Lindgren.

Alan was an accomplished tennis player at Southeast High School. He had spent over 45 years in the food service business in Nebraska and New York and enhanced his skills at The Culinary Institute of America. He took pride in every position he held throughout his career.

Bahka was the most kindhearted man who could always bring a smile to anyone he talked with; he could light up a room with his positivity. He treated both granddaughters like they were princesses, and they both had him wrapped around their fingers! He was so proud of the day he watched his youngest granddaughter, Lilly, catch her first bass all by herself and when he attended his oldest granddaughter, Payton’s, school science fair.

He instilled in his sons to work hard and take pride in everything they do, including something as little as raking the leaves in the yard. He always taught us if anyone ever doubted you to do whatever it takes to prove them wrong.

Bahka was loved by so many and will be missed by all who knew him.

We love you, Dad.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, June 19th at 11:00 A.M. at the Syracuse Bible Church.

A private family funeral service will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com