Joan M. Kroese, age 91

Obituary

Joan M. Kroese, 91 of Cook, passed away on May 23, 2021 at the Syracuse Hospital. She was born on February 3, 1930 to Oliver & Blanche (Taylor) Cameron at home near Burr.

Joan attended Peru State College to receive her teaching certificate and then taught at a country school.

On May 25, 1951 she married Dwaine Kroese at the Hopewell Presbyterian Church. She was a lifelong member of the Hopewell Church. She was also a member of the VFW Aux. #5547 and volunteered many hours at the VA Hospital in Lincoln. Joan had a love of gardening and watching volleyball.

She is survived by her Daughter: Connie (Rick) Bruns; Son: Steve Kroese; Grandchildren: Carrie (Barry) Brandt, Roxanne (Ben) Kastens, Brenda (Jarred) Royal, Scott (Ashley) Bruns, Marissa (Justin) McMahon, Ben (Baillie) Kroese; Great Grandchildren: Burton, Barret & Brody Brandt, Rylan, Rowan & Ryerson Kastens, Irvin, Maeva & Vera Royal, Corrick Bruns, Natalie & Makenzie McMahon; Brother: Robert Cameron; Brothers-in-law & Sisters-in-law: Homer & Margaret Dejmek, Coe Kroese, Ira Kroese, Mary Kroese, Jerry & Sharon Kroese; also many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband, Grandson: Jared Kroese and Great Grandson: Baby J Royal.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 26 at 11 A.M. at the Hopewell Presbyterian Church in rural Unadilla. The service will be livestreamed on the Fusselman Facebook page.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 25 from 1 P.M. until 9 P.M. with family greeting friends from 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home in Syracuse.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation to the Hopewell Cemetery.

Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse

Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com