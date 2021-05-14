Marianne Evelyn Parde, age 76

Obituary

Marianne Evelyn Parde was born August 31, 1944 in Tecumseh, Nebraska to Leonard and Bertha (Lipps) Poppe. During her childhood, she lived in the Cook area with her family, including brothers Roger and Donald.

She attended Cook High School, graduating in the class of 1962. Marianne attended the University of Nebraska for one year before marriage.

On October 6, 1963 Marianne married Wayne Eugene Parde of Burr, Nebraska. During their marriage Wayne and Marianne had five children: Meredith Parde, Ross (Kara) Parde, Robin (Jimmy) Burrow, Matthew (Jennifer) Parde, and Joshua (Rebecca) Parde. The family was blessed with 10 grandchildren: Danielle & Ryan (Ross); Jamie (Codie), Dan & Joe (Robin); Braxton & Addison (Matt); Jonah, Elijah & Levi (Josh) and 2 great grandchildren: Charlie and James IV.

During her working years, Marianne was employed at State Farm Insurance, E&E Lockers, Tamy Company, The Farmstead, First National Bank of Syracuse, and she ended her career at Main Street Bank of Cook. She retired in January of 2021 with plans to enjoy time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Marianne also enjoyed quilting, gardening, and watching her grandchildren’s activities.

Marianne passed away unexpectedly at the Johnson County Hospital in Tecumseh, Nebraska on May 10, 2021 at the earthly age of 76 years.

She is preceded in death by her mother, father, brothers, and infant daughter (Meredith).

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Grace Lutheran Church in Cook, Nebraska with Rev. Jim Helgren officiating. The service was also livestreamed on the Wherry Mortuary/Wherry Monument and Grace Lutheran/Hope Lutheran Facebook pages for those unable to attend. Grace Bentzinger served as organist.

Special music included "It Is Well With My Soul" by Danielle Parde and "Just A Closer Walk With Thee" by Dean Wellensiek and Kate Dietz. Honorary pallbearers were her grandchildren. Inurnment was in the Osage Cemetery, rural Cook, Nebraska. Memorials may go to the family's choice. Services were entrusted to Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh, Nebraska.