Opal M. McConnell, age 70

Obituary

Opal M. McConnell, 70 of Palmyra, passed away on May 10, 2021 in Omaha after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on January 22, 1951 to William & Ruby (Wachter) Buchholz.

Opal worked at Mr. Henry’s in Eagle and later for the State of Nebraska. She married Gary McConnell on October 27, 1992 in Palmyra. Opal loved sewing and quilting and was currently the president of Darlene’s Mix & Match Quilt Guild. She was active in church and served on the church council. Opal loved her flower garden, reading pioneer books and spending time with her grandchildren.

Her greatest gift was sharing her love with all around her.

She is survived by her Husband: Gary McConnell; Children: Jonathan (Amy) Starr, Tammy (Andrew) Ingwerson, Amanda McKay; Stepchildren: Teresa Overton, Richard (June) McConnell, Kim McConnell, Tracey (Roger) Fischer; Grandchildren: Ryker & Gannon Starr, Maicee & Teagon Ingwerson, Morgan Able, Jason & Jared Franey, Joshua & Nicole McConnell, Kelsie McConnell; Sister: Christina Kinell; also nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her Parents and Granddaughter: Shelby.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, May 15th at 1:00 P.M. at the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Palmyra. The service will be livestreamed on the Fusselman Facebook page. Masks are preferred by the family.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com