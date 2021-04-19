Lorraine Kay Parde, age 69

Lorraine Kay Parde, 69 years of age, of Syracuse, NE, formerly of Cook, NE went to her Heavenly Father on Friday morning, April 16, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Center in Syracuse.

She was born on September 26, 1951 in Beatrice, NE to Edwin and Velma L. (Eggert) Parde. She was baptized on October 17, 1951 in Adams and grew up around Odell, Blue Springs and other parts of Gage County. Lorraine was confirmed in 1965 at Immanuel (State Line) Lutheran and graduated from Southern High School in Wymore in 1970.

Lorraine had been employed at the Beatrice State Developmental Center before moving to Aurora, Colorado where she had worked in the office at Sears and as a Certified Nursing Assistant at a nursing home. She had lived in Cook since moving there from Beatrice in 2005. She was a member of the Immanuel (State Line) Lutheran Church, R. Wymore. Lorraine enjoyed reading, decorating cakes, flowers, and liked visiting with family. Lorraine especially loved reading the bible and loved her Heavenly Father.

Survivors include her sister Kathleen (Mike) Carman of Cook, NE and brother Richard Parde of Nebraska City; brother-in-law Leroy Flower, Waterville, KS: nephews Michael, Steven, Jeremy, James, Danny and Dustin; nieces Wendy, Valerie, Stephanie, Dalerie and Cassandra; 12 great nephews and 6 great nieces; and other extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Velma (Eggert) Parde; and by her sister Darlene Flower; nephew Steven Flower and niece Christina Parde; her grandparents and other family members.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Immanuel (State Line) Lutheran Church, R. Wymore with Reverend Kathee Forrest officiating. The funeral will also be Livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Interment will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery. The body will lie in state Thursday from 10:00 AM-8:00 PM at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice and at the church one hour preceding the funeral. Lorraine’s family will greet family and friends at the funeral home Thursday from 6-7:30 PM. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 AM Friday at the church. A memorial has been established to the family’s choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Lorraine’s online guest book and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.

Published on April 19, 2021