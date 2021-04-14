Verna Mae Lang, age 92

Obituary

Verna Mae Lang, 92 of Syracuse, passed away on April 3, 2021 at the Syracuse Good Samaritan Center. She was born on May 7, 1928 to William & Frieda (Wagner) Hahn near Johnson, NE.

Mae married Clifford Lavon Lang on June 17, 1951 in Johnson. She worked as a teacher, day care provider and most importantly a mom. Mae was involved at Luther Memorial by sewing blankets and belonging to Women’s Fellowship. She was also a Girl Scout and Boy Scout Leader as well as a 4-H leader. More recently she enjoyed belonging to the Syracuse water aerobics group. Mae enjoyed operating her HAM radio, sewing, needlepoint, reading and doing many types of crafts. She and Lavon were also avid campers and enjoyed traveling the country. Her grandchildren will cherish the handmade ornaments they received every Christmas.

She is survived by her Children: Bill (BettyLou) Lang of Lincoln, Karen (Lonnie) Hutchins of Lincoln, Anita (John) Mueller of Exeter; Daughter-in-law: Jan Lang of Waverly; Grandchildren: Sherri (Emmett) Pendergras, Anthony Lang, Brandi (Vance) Allison, Brian (Jodi) Lang, Brittany (Derek) Miller, Leslie (Eric) Demar, Travis Hutchins, Alyssa Hutchins and friend Connor Shelton, Broc Mueller, Tara Mueller; 12 Great Grandchildren; Sisters-in-law: Peg Thomsen of Lincoln, Norma Clark of Beatrice; also many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband, Son: Keith and Brother: Harvey Hahn and Sister: Irene Buman.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 10th at 10:30 A.M. at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Syracuse. Masks/face covering are required. The service will be livestreamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page. Burial will follow in the Park Hill Cemetery. Note: Due to COVID, no luncheon following the burial.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 9th from 9 A.M. until 4 P.M. at the funeral home. Then from 5 P.M. until 9 P.M. at Luther Memorial, with family greeting friends from 6-8 P.M.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com

Published on April 14, 2021