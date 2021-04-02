Margaret A. Johns, age 90

Obituary

Margaret A. Johns, 90 of Syracuse, passed away on March 31, 2021 at the Syracuse hospital. She was born on March 3, 1931 to Edward & Anna (Neemann) Pieper near Cook.

Margaret married Darrel Johns on December 21, 1952 in Cook. She was a member of the Syracuse VFW Auxiliary. Margaret enjoyed gardening, bird watching and being a mother and grandmother above all else.

She is survived by her Husband: Darrel; Children: Alan Johns of Lincoln, David Johns of Fairbanks, AK, Dale (Darla) Johns of Syracuse, Karen (Stan) Marshall of Young, AZ, Sharon (Kevin) Thorne of Nebraska City, Dean (Rose) Johns of Abilene, KS; 11 Grandchildren; 13 Great Grandchildren; Sister: Ruby (Walt) Walker and Sister-in-law: Pat Pieper. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Daughter-in-law: Cindy Johns; Siblings: Dorothy Hessler, Edward Pieper & Edna Hanson.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 5 at 10 A.M. at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Syracuse. Service will be livestreamed on the Fusselman Facebook page. Burial will follow at the Park Hill Cemetery in Syracuse.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 3 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home in Syracuse.

Memorials are suggested to the Syracuse Rescue Squad or Family’s Choice.

Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com

Published on April 02, 2021