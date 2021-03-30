Lee Ann Cathaline Zeiger, age 64

Lee Ann Cathaline Zeiger, 64, of Syracuse, NE, passed away on March 28, 2021.

Lee Ann was born on March 4, 1957, to Lee Delbert and Colleen Witt in Syracuse, NE. After graduating from Syracuse High School in 1974, she went on to study cosmetology at Joseph’s College of Cosmetology in Lincoln, NE.

In 1972, Lee Ann met Frederic Zeiger, wed in 1974, and went on to have 11 children, 13 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Lee Ann dedicated her life to being a fantastic and wonderful mother. She excelled at propping up her many children and their families and supporting each of them through the many passions and difficulties of their lives. Lee Ann was a fiercely dedicated mom to all of her children, raising all of her children to go on to accomplish great things. She made it her mission to improve the lives of all those she met.

Lee Ann was predeceased by son Anthony Bryan Zeiger, mother Colleen Witt, and father Lee Delbert Witt.

Lee Ann is survived by her sisters Colette Bradley and Brenda Kuper and by her husband Frederic Zeiger. Lee Ann is also survived by her children Steve Zeiger, Minh Pham and Quyen Huynh, Matthew Zeiger and his wife Shelly Zeiger, Paul Zeiger, Lucas Zeiger, Abraham Zeiger and his wife Krysti Zeiger, John Zeiger, Amelia Zeiger, Benjamin Zeiger, and Cliff Zeiger; by her grandchildren Thomas Pham, Elizabeth Pham, Megan Pham, Emily Tompkins, Bryce Zeiger, Kaylie Zeiger, Krayton Zeiger, Avery, Nevaeh Zeiger, Kyarah Zeiger, Alex Zeiger, Anthony Zeiger, Brenyn Zeiger, and Carson Zeiger; and by her great-grandchildren Levi Nguyen and Ben Tompkins.

Lee Ann was passionate about her family and helping those in need. Lee Ann’s legacy is best described in her own words: “My goal has been to be a voice for the voiceless, to assist the widows and children in need. Also, my goal has been to remind us all that no matter what we are going through, there is hope, kindness, and love.”

She will be greatly missed.

There will be a casual funeral service at Syracuse Lutheran Church at 10 am on March 31st, 2021. It was Lee Ann’s wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of charitable donations to The Hair Initiative.

The service will be livestreamed on the Funeral Home Facebook page.

Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse.

Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com

Published on March 30, 2021