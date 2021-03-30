Glen Eldon Wyatt, age 96

Obituary

Glen Eldon Wyatt, age ninety-six, of Syracuse, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln.

Glen was the son of Neil and Ethel (Rodaway) Wyatt. He was born on January 3, 1925, on a farm northwest of Unadilla, and lived his entire life in Otoe County. He was a farmer and a carpenter who could build, restore, and repair almost anything.

Glen began courting Susie Frye, the cute girl he met at the Syracuse Palace Movie Theater, in December 1943.

They married in Syracuse on August 1, 1945, and began nearly seventy-six years of married life northwest of Unadilla, on a farm owned by Richard and Laurine Kimmel. Four children were born to them while they lived there: Reg, Teresa, Karen, and David.

For many years, Glen was a 4-H leader, Sunday school superintendent, and builder of creative entertainment for his children, including a notorious zip line (miraculously, few injuries were sustained). Glen had a reputation for being a hard worker, an honorable man, and something of a jokester.

In 1960, Glen moved the family to his parents’ farm, not far from the Kimmel place. Glen and Susie built a new home there in 1969. In 1980, they constructed another home in Unadilla. After moving to town, Glen had more time to devote to building furniture, winemaking, reading, traveling, fishing, playing cards, doing home-improvement projects for his children, and enjoying sports. He loved to watch all Husker teams.

Glen and Susie traveled together to Canada, Mexico, the British Isles, and forty-nine states (they never made it to Louisiana and could never say why). They moved to Syracuse in 2011.

Glen was a lifelong member of the Unadilla Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Susie; son Reg (Joanne Bell) of Lincoln; daughter Teresa Wyatt of Tucson; daughter Karen Drevo of Norfolk; son David (Ruth) of Syracuse; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Fred (Loretta Kelly) Frye; and many nieces and nephews.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Fred and Susie Frye; son-in-law Dennis Drevo; granddaughter Nancy Drevo; sister and brother-in-law Doris and Virgil Windels; sister and brother-in-law Elda and Carl Bolt; sister-in-law Dorothy Sammons; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Sterling and Norma Brechtel; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Mary and Randall Gartner; sister-in-law Irene Zimmerman; and sister-in-law Jean Frye.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 31, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home in Syracuse.

The family will greet friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A private family service will be at the Unadilla Methodist Church on Thursday, April 1 at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the Unadilla Cemetery. The service can be viewed by livestream at the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page with a link on www.fusselmanallenharvey.com

Memorials made in Glen’s name can be directed to the Unadilla Methodist Church, the Unadilla Public Library, or the Syracuse Public Library.

Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE

Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com

Published on March 30, 2021