Mr. Robert "Bob" J. Cook, 71 of Burlington, died at 10:03 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Great River Hospice House, West Burlington, Iowa.

Born June 7, 1949 in Keokuk, Iowa, he was the son of Jack Christy and Mary Jane (Gray) Cook.

Bob graduated in 1967 from Revere High School in Revere, MO. In 1968 he joined the United States Navy, serving during the Vietnam War. He married Gwen Elizabeth Stancil May 29, 1969 in Pensacola, FL.

He began his work career at Witte Drug. He owned and operated Photovisions, adding Film Processing, U.S. Cellular, Satellite T.V., and later Grandpa’s Homemade Ice Cream.

His many hobbies included hot air ballooning, carpentry, photography, and reading. He loved Mt. Dew, traveling, telling stories, and taking his whole family to the ocean.

He was a member of First Christian Church-Disciples of Christ.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Gwen of Burlington; three children, Robbie (Becky) Cook of Burlington; Amy (Jeff) Eggar of Iowa Falls, IA, and Jason Cook of Burlington; nine grandchildren, Elizabeth, Kelly, Abby, Allison, Karly, Aidan, Jack, Sage, and Kale; and two sisters, Linda Heinze and Leta Cary.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Roger and Rick.

The celebration of life for Mr. Cook will be 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 1st at Lunning Chapel. Mr. Jared McAfee will officiate. Inurnment will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 4:00 -7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 1st at Lunning Chapel, where the family will receive friends. Military rites will be conducted by the Burlington Area Veterans Honor Guard.

Cremation has been entrusted to Lunning Chapel.

A memorial has been established for Hope Lodge at Mayo Clinic.