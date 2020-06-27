Mike Miller, 69, of West Burlington, died at 2:43 PM Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home.

Born June 26, 1950, in Burlington, he was the son of Ray and Margaret Marlin Miller. On June 18, 1988, he married Sharyn Scurr in Burlington.

Mike was a Peace Officer for over 35 years in Des Moines County. He worked for the Des Moines County Jail, and was a reserve Deputy Sheriff from 1970 through 1972. In 1972, he joined the City of Burlington Police Department, where he worked for seven years. In 1979, he went to work for the Des Moines County Sheriff's Department, where he worked until retirement in 2005.

During his tenure as a Peace Officer, he worked as the Jail Administrator, Investigator, River Patrol, Patrol Deputy, Civil Deputy, and as a Field Instructor for the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. After retirement, Mike worked for the Des Moines County Medical Examiner as an Investigator.

He graduated from Burlington Notre Dame High School in 1968. He then went on to attend Southeastern Community College, and graduated with an Associate's in Business in 1970. He was a member of the 28th Basic Training Class of 1972 at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy and graduated with his certification with honors.

He was a U.S. Army National Guard Veteran, serving from 1969 until 1975.

Mike was a past member of the National Sheriff's Association, the Iowa Sheriff's Department Association, the Iowa Chief of Police and Police Officer's Association, Community Workers of American Labor Union and the Eagle's. He was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church. Mike enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. Mike liked to help others, and volunteered for many worthwhile tasks.

Survivors include his wife, Sharyn Miller of West Burlington; two daughters, Shannon Scurr (Matt) Oetken of Middletown, and Samantha Scurr (Adam) Cohen of Memphis, TN; seven grandchildren, Seth, Ava, Alexia, Samuel, Graham, Alexis and Elizabeth; one brother, Jim Miller of Mediapolis; one sister, Mary Rae (Mel) Schnedler of Burlington and his best buddy, his dog Gus.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Prugh Crematory.

Due to Covid 19, Mike's celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, several memorials will be established, including one to Bethany Lutheran Church.

Prugh Funeral Service is in care of the arrangements.

A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Michael's obituary at www.prughfuneral.com.