Ronnie Ray Pendell, 64, of New London, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., June 22, 2020 at Elliott Chapel, New London. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m., with the family receiving friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Pastor Lindsey Ford will officiate. Burial will follow at Burge Cemetery, New London with military rites by the Henry County Honor Guard.

A memorial has been established for New London Fire and Rescue.