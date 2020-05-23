Virginia Dell Pemberton, 96, of Sun City Center, Florida died at 7:51 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020.

Born September 10, 1923, in Hillsboro, IA, she was the daughter of Edward Harry Helterbran and Eldora Marguerite Thorton Buchanan. On November 15, 1942, she married Paul Wilson Pemberton in Seattle, Washington. He died on May 27, 2014.

She was a member and elder of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. Previously she was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Burlington, a former Deacon, Sunday School teacher and member of the church's "Rhoda Circle". She was an auxiliary member of Moose Lodge #579, past president and vice president of Iowa State Federation of Postal Clerks Auxiliary, member of 25 Year Club for employees of Chittenden and Eastman and member of Eastern Iowa Hunter Retrievers Association.

Survivors include her close friends.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, step-father Clell Buchanan, and three step-brothers.

Cremation has been accorded.

She will be laid to rest with her husband in Aspen Grove Cemetery.

Memorials have been established for First Presbyterian Faith Scholarship fund, Burlington Public Library, Shriners Hospital, Mayo Foundation, Masonic Lodge, and Humane Society.

Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

