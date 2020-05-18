Elma E. Bates, age 71 of Nehawka, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her home.

Elma Elaine Henderson was born on February 8, 1949 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City; the daughter of Oscar E. and Sylvia L. (Witherow) Henderson. She attended Union Town Grade School and Nehawka High School where she graduated with the class of 1968.

On May 2, 1969, she was united in marriage to Ervin Lee Bates in Union, NE and to this union two children were born: Michelle and Brian.

Elma worked as a Cook her entire life cooking at the family restaurants, at various Nursing Homes, at Louisville Schools and for Henderson Auction Service. She was very involved with her community, where she served on the Avoca Town Board and belonged to the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, quilting, her vegetable and flower gardens, and canning. She will be fondly remembered for her pecan and peach pies as well as her black raspberry jelly! Her greatest loves were her family and grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Ervin Bates of Nehawka, children: Michelle Adkins and husband Stanley of Nehawka, and Brian Bates and wife Kay of Syracuse; four grandchildren: Jonathan Speed, Jayden Speed, Addison Bates and Garret Bates; siblings: Vicky Avery of Nebraska City, Elmer Henderson (Sandy) of Nebraska City, John Henderson (Kathy Knabe) of Nehawka, Joe Henderson of Anthon, Iowa, LeRoy Henderson (Debra) of Corning, Iowa, Evelyn McSharry of Elkhorn, Paulette Henderson of Plattsmouth, Teresa Henderson of Bellevue and Sarah Jones of Plattsmouth; other family and friends.

Elma was preceded in death by her parents; brothers George and Raymond and a sister Mary Lee.

Open visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City. Guidelines and appropriate social distancing should be practiced. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, at East Union Cemetery northeast of Union.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the United Methodist Church in Nehawka.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.