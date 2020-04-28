Donald Emil Schemmel, 91, formerly of Dexter, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Ramsey Village in Des Moines. Private family graveside funeral services were held on Monday, April 27 at the Dexter Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Zion Lutheran Church and sent in care of Johnson Family Funeral Home, PO Box 246, Stuart, IA 50250. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Donald was born on December 15, 1928 to Emil and Emma (Schroeder) Schemmel in New Liberty, Iowa. The family later moved to Colorado where Donald graduated from high school. Following high school, he attended Denver University. When Don was 15 he met the love of his life, Louise as his uncle was a neighbor to Louise’s parents. On January 11, 1950 he was united in marriage to Louise Sohl at Hull, Iowa. The couple made their home in Rock Rapids Iowa where Donald was a mechanic. Later they moved back to Colorado where Don roofed houses for a living. In 1958 they returned to Northwest Iowa and farmed and lastly retiring in Dexter. Donald worked many years at Medical Industries near Dallas Center.

Donald was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Dexter. He loved amateur radio, shooting and trout fishing. Donald and Louise spent many winters vacationing in Texas. Most of all, he treasured the time he was able to spend with his family.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, his parents; brothers-in-law, Arnold Sohl and Dwayne Sohl; sister, Wilma and her husband, John L. Grier.

Donald leaves behind his sons: Bill (Mary) Schemmel of Des Moines, Bob (Deb) Schemmel of Dexter and Roger (Linda) Schemmel of West Des Moines; grandchildren: Heather (Greg) Sweeney, Lisa (Scott) Estes, Allison (Jared) Hoyt, Susanne Schemmel, Lloyd Schemmel and Ben (Cassidy) Schemmel; great-grandchildren: Owen Sweeney, Caleb Sweeney, Michael Estes, Conner Hoyt, Jackson Hoyt, Mason Hoyt, Sullivan Schemmel and Silas Schemmel; sister-in-law, Betty Sohl; and a host of extended family and friends that will miss him dearly.