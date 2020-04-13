Justina E. Christofferson, age 99, of Stronghurst, IL, passed away at 12:38 p.m. Sunday April 12, 2020 at the home of her granddaughter in rural Stronghurst.

She was born November 3, 1920 in Findley, IL, the daughter of Willie and Bertha Morris Johnson. She was married to Elmer Miller. They later divorced. On October 25, 1952, she married Ray Peter Christofferson in Galesburg, IL. He preceded her in death on March 6, 2016.

Mrs. Christofferson enjoyed working in her garden, traveling, genealogy, attending church, and especially loved being with her family. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Burlington, IA.

Survivors include one stepdaughter, Donna Stevenson of Fall Creek, WI; two grandchildren, Veronica (Don) Bundy of Stronghurst, Bill (Lisa) Sutcliffe of Cumming, GA; two step grandchildren, Marcus (Kasi) Kious of Lorimar, IA, Christopher (Jennifer) Kious of Tampa, FL; one great grandson, Adam Sutcliffe of Davenport, IA; one step great granddaughter, Riley Kious of Lorimar, IA; one great great grandson, Kevin Sutcliffe of Stronghurst; one sister in law, Gerna Lewis of Branson, MO; two brothers in law, Phil Christofferson of Oquawka, IL, Jim Christofferson of Gulfport, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one daughter, Gloria Sutcliffe, one son James Miller, and one brother, Robert Johnson.

A private graveside service will be held Wednesday April 15, 2020 in the Terre Haute Cemetery, Terre Haute, Illinois, conducted by Bishop Paul Rau.

A memorial fund has been established for Henderson County Hospice.

Memorials may be mailed to Banks & Beals Funeral Home, P.O. Box 299, Stronghurst, IL 61480.

Please visit banksandbeals.com to sign the guest book and leave a condolence.