John Waters, 90, of Bakersfield CA, formerly of Danville passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at The Village At Seven Oaks Assisted Living.

He was born on April 26, 1929 in San Fernando CA, the son of John and Ruth Waters. On August 15, 1954, he married Jo Ann Gabeline of Yarmouth.

John was a graduate of San Fernando High School. After graduation he worked on his Uncle’s farm in Danville before moving back to California with his family in tow. There he worked first as a door to door milkman before joining Modugno Bros., his brother-in-law’s Budweiser distributorship. He spent over 30 years working as a beer delivery driver before retiring in 1990.

Later in life, John and Jo Ann built a home near Bass Lake, CA. There he spent time gardening and hundreds of hours fishing with friends and family. He enjoyed the mountain community but still had time for traveling. They moved to Bakersfield in 2014 to be closer to family.

Survivors include his wife, Jo Ann, two sons, John (Laura) Waters of Portland OR, Mark Waters of Bakersfield CA; one daughter, Jana (Doug) Kerber of Bakersfield CA; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; one sister, Jean Darter of San Fernando CA; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In fulfilling his wishes, John was cremated and will be buried in Trinity Cemetery near Mt. Union Iowa at a later date.

