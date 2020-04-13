Jason MacArthur Coffin, 46, of Burlington, died at 1:43 pm Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, IA.

Born October 20, 1973, in Burlington, IA, he was the son of MacArthur Coffin II and Deborah Gubba.

Jason worked for Frank Millard & Co. for several years.

Jason was Burlington High School Graduate, Class of 1992.

Jason was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. In his younger years, he enjoyed going boating, and water skiing. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 3, becoming a Life Scout and a member in the Order of the Arrow. Later in life, he was very involved in music, and could always appreciate a good, loud, stereo. He loved being on tour with several bands and artists, including Martina McBride, Kenny Chesney and many, many more. He loved reporting for work and being able to work with his younger brother Ryan, who meant the world to him, and was always an inspiration. Most of all, Jason adored his nieces and nephews, and protected them at all costs.

Survivors include father, MacArthur "Mac" (Linda) Coffin II of Burlington; mother, Deborah "Deb" (Tom) Gubba of Burlington; one brother, Ryan (Tamara) Coffin of Middletown; four nieces and nephews, Halle, Taylor, and Brenton Coffin, and Bailey Rump; one uncle, Steve (Lynn) Coffin; two aunts, Sarah (Robert) Vetter, Patti (Ron) Davidson; and numerous extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, MacArthur (Connie) Coffin, maternal grandparents, Tom (Shirley) Alderson, and one uncle, Mike (Brenda) Alderson.

A private family burial will be held at Aspen Grove Cemetery. Due to the current concerns regarding COVID-19, a Memorial Service for Jason will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for his nieces and nephews’ education.

Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Jason's obituary at www.prughthielencares.com.