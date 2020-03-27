James Maurice Graham, age 77, passed away, in Phoenix, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, following a long illness.

He grew up in Percival, Iowa. He is preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Lucy Graham.

He is survived by his wife Norma, son Patrick (Joy), daughter Lisa, sister Kathy, brother George (Jodie), four grandchildren: Conley, Josh, Riley, and Emily, and many nieces and nephews.

He was a United States Air Force Veteran Services will be held at a later date. The Family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Banner Hospice.