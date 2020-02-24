Services for Lois Jean Cornelius were held 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry. Visitation started at 9 a.m. until the time of service. Rev. Andrea Brownlee of the First Christian Church provided words of comfort. Interment took place at Dodge Township Cemetery in Bagley, Iowa.

Lois Jean Cornelius, daughter of Floyd Cornelius and Nedra Maxine Whitcher Cornelius, was born November 21, 1932 in Bagley, Iowa and died February 17, 2020 at the Rowley Masonic Home in Perry, Iowa at the age of 87.

Lois liked to go roller skating and bowling. She graduated from Bagley Independent High School in 1952. Lois married Ralph Carlisle on October 23, 1954. She enjoyed boating with her brother Ronald and riding the motorcycle with him.

Lois attended the First Christian Church in Perry and loved going to Breadeaux Pizza. She worked for George Soumas, Watts Motor Company and Idea Press for 11 years before retiring in 1993.

After her divorce in 1974 Lois returned home to be with her parents. She enjoyed taking care of her mother and the two were best friends.

Lois is preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Nedra Cornelius and her brother Ronald Cornelius Sr.