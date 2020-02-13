Stephen King, age 69 of Perry, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Perry Lutheran Home in Perry, IA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Lutheran, 1611 E Main St, Watertown, WI. Visitation will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Lutheran in Watertown. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery at Watertown. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be given to Perry Lutheran Home Perry, IA and Lutheran Home in Watertown, WI and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.

Stephen Matthew King was born on June 6, 1950 at Akron, OH to Calvin Joseph and Marion Gertrude (Dittmann) King. He attended the Muskego, WI High School, Iowa State University and Concordia Theological Seminary. He was united in marriage to Pamela Kay Dobrzynski at Hales Corners, WI on June 6, 1970. He had a love for Christ and taught at the Michigan State prisons, visiting the home bound and teaching Bible class. He was a vicar at Immanuel Lutheran in Freeport, IL, an associate pastor at Our Savior Lutheran in Burlington, WI and was senior pastor of a dual parish; Grace Lutheran Church, Baldwin, MI and Living Hope Lutheran Church in Fremont, MI. He then moved to Perry and did pulpit supply in Iowa District West. Stephen said the best part of being a pastor was giving communion.

Stephen was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Bouton, IA. He enjoyed collecting records, reading, antiquing and watching stand-up comedians. He also volunteered at the Carnagie Library Museum in Perry. He especially loved his wife and sons. He loved collecting records and restoring his 1962 Tempest with his son Joseph.

In death he rejoins his parents and a sister, Sandra Schmidt.

Left to cherish Stephen’s memory are his wife Pamela King, Perry, IA, sons, Michael (Kathy) King, Irene, SD, Matthew (Leslie) King, Ankeny, IA, Jonathan (Melissa) King, Plainfield, IL, Joseph (Jennifer) King, Oshkosh, WI and Timothy (Candice) King, Genoa, IL, grandchildren, Gabriel, Trejon, Anderson, Addison, Bradley, Brianna, Hunter, Ryan, Carson, Andrew, Charlee, Madyson, Emily and Abigail, sister, Elizabeth King-Smith and her children Caleb and Samantha and a brother-in-law, David Schmidt and his children, Sarah (Chris) and Jessica.