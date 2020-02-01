A Celebration of Life Visitation for Renee Odette Bliven will be held on Saturday, February 8th. The family will receive guests from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, 1221 Park Ave., Burlington.

Renee Odette Bliven, 55, of Columbia, Missouri went home to her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 9th, 2020.

A private Inurnment will be held at Aspen Grove Cemetery led by Rev. David Yonker following the Visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hallsville Baptist Church Quilter’s Club or First Christian Church in Burlington.