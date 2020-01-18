Donald K. Miller, 82, of Burlington, died Thursday, January 16, 2020 at his residence.

Born March 7, 1937 in Burlington, IA, he was the son of Clive and Maurine (Larson) Miller. He married Inez Hodges in Burlington on February 14, 1989.

He was a 1956 graduate of New London High School.

Don worked as a finish carpenter and farmer.

He enjoyed watching westerns, Farmall Tractors, attending International Power Ups across the United States and attending Old Threshers Reunions every year. Don loved all people and had a great sense of humor. He was well loved.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Inez Miller of Burlington; six children, Meegan De Fosse of Bradford, TN, Ruth (Bill) Link of Burlington, Mindy (Bill) Hoemmen of Middletown, VA, Ray (Kim) Bolander of Mt. Pleasant, IA, Matthew (Joni) Miller of Petersburg, IL, and Tana Dixon Shad of Burlington; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Delores (Ron) Stigge and a brother, Dennis (Rose) Miller, both of Burlington; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one son, Jim Bolander.

The funeral service for Mr. Miller will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 21st at Lunning Chapel. Mr. Mike Wexell will officiate. Interment will be in Trinity Cemetery, Mt. Union, IA.

Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, January 20th at Lunning Chapel where the family will receive friends.