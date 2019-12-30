Cindy Michelle (Dowd) Harryman, 56, of Adel, passed away at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines on December 27, 2019 after a 12-year long courageous battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Adel. Burial will take place at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Rural Van Meter. A visitation will be held Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home – McCalley Chapel in Adel where the family will greet friends from 4-7 p.m.

Cindy was born October 2, 1963 in Des Moines, Iowa to her parents Daniel and Audrey Dowd. Cindy graduated from North High School in Des Moines with the class of 1982. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Adel. Cindy was an Iowa State University fanatic and she loved cheering them on during all sports seasons. She enjoyed numerous hobbies including shopping, scrapbooking, playing softball, but most of all she enjoyed her family and her friends.

Cindy is survived by her significant other Ron Smith; Ron’s daughter Tonya (Travis) Rhiner and her children Lexus Burger and Ryleigh Rhiner; sister Barb (Rick Cahail) Wessel; brothers Phillip (Sue) Tilton and Kim Dowd; niece Misty (Ray) Jones. Cindy was also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins

She is preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Audrey Dowd; grandparents Lucy and Ray Clark; brothers Greg Tilton and Gary Tilton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Faith Lutheran Church towards the building fund. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com.