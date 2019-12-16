Murl C. Dovel, age 85, of Hamburg, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg.

Murl was born on May 4, 1934, in Watson, Mo.; the son of Ira Thomas and Bessie Louise (Choate) Dovel. He attended school and graduated from the Hamburg High School with the Class of 1951.

On January 9, 1955, he was united in marriage to Shirley J. Mount in Hamburg, and to this union five children were born: Marie, Theresa, Charles, Alan and Mike. She preceded him in death on May 30, 2016.

Murl owned and operated the Hamburg Locker at the same location for 55 years. He served on the Hamburg City Council and was active in other various projects in the community; a community that he loved!

He is survived by his children: Marie Catlett and husband David of Hamburg, Theresa Gregg and husband Patrick of West Plains, Mo., Charles Dovel and wife Debbie, Alan Dovel and wife Kim and Mike Dovel all of Hamburg; dear friend Clara Jean Gude of Hamburg; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; sisters: Murilla Giittinger and husband Marvin of Nebraska City, and Helen Beccard of Nebraska City; brothers-in-law: Martin Goracke of Hamburg; Wayne Rice of Atlantic, and Larry Mount and wife Carol of Shenandoah; other family and many friends.

In addition to his wife Shirley, he was preceded in death by a grandson Chad on Feb. 9, 2014, sisters: Marie Rice and Florence Goracke and brothers: John Dovel and Thomas Dovel.

Funeral Services were to be Tuesday (12/17) at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hamburg; burial was to follow in the Mt. Zion (Utterback) Cemetery.

The family was to greet friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg.

Memorials may be given to the Pavilion at the Park, Hamburg.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg is in charge of the arrangements.