Daniel “Danny” Hall, 58, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Salem Congregational Church beginning at 1:30 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the church.

Memorials may be given to Salem Fire and Rescue or the family for Daniel’s grandchildren’s education.

Interment will be in Salem East Cemetery.

On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.