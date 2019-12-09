Maria Valencia, 66, of Adel, passed away Tuesday morning, December 3, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. She was born in Zaragoza, Spain in 1953 to Angel and Rosario Faguas.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Adel with inurnment at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the church on Thursday, December 12th from 5 to 7 p.m. with a vigil at 7 p.m.

Being passionate about volunteering, she spent her youth active in the Red Cross. Early in life, she met a young Air Force sergeant named Carlos. After marrying in 1975, the two built a family over the next decade while traveling two continents as Carlos finished his military career. Once retired from the military, the couple settled down in Adel, Iowa where they raised four children.

Always the caregiver, Maria would spend what free time she had from the children, working at a local nursing home. Once the kids were old enough, Maria became an interpreter for Visiting Nurse Services. During this time, she helped low income families get the treatment they needed. She always went above and beyond, even to the point of adopting a dog when a family was no longer able to care for it.

She was loving and caring mother and grandmother (Yaya). When her granddaughters were born, she quit her job to take care of them and did so well for six years. Countless times she took them to the science center, zoo, backyard adventures, county fair, and many local parks. She enjoyed spending time with them.

Her devotion to life was evident throughout her home: from her cooking for neighborhood kids, to her impressive houseplant collection, to her library of religious and mystery books. Even in her last days, she was still concerned with the wellbeing of others, asking if there was anything she could do to help a family during this difficult time.

Maria is survived by her husband, Carlos; son, Daniel of Beaverdale; son, Roberto (Rae Lee) of Keaau, Hawaii, their daughter, Sofia, and son, Vicente; son, Andy (Emma) of Windsor Heights; daughter, Ana (Aaron) of Grimes and their daughter, Olivia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Angel and Rosario Faguas; her brother, Angel, and sister, Carmen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. John’s Catholic Church in Adel.

Arrangements are being handled by Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home – McCalley Chapel in Adel. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com.