Gary V. Curtis, age 84, of Nebraska City passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Lincoln.

Gary was born on June 15, 1935, in Nebraska City; the son of Verne William and Ruth Elizabeth (Mead) Curtis. The family lived in Stella, and then moved to Sidney, Iowa, when Gary entered the 6th grade. He continued his schooling in Sidney and later transferred to Riverton High School where he graduated with the Class of 1952. After high school, he attended Doane College as a History Major and played football until a knee injury forced him to quit football.

He was united in marriage to Barbara Jean Chappell on Aug. 30, 1959, in Nebraska City and to this union five children were born: Kristie, Bill, Tony, Robert and Kurt. Barbara preceded him in death on Apr. 14, 2007.

Gary worked at the former Morton House Kitchens and Montgomery Ward before beginning his career at American Meter Company where he drove truck for some 32 years. After his retirement, he continued to drive for Viking Ship in Nebraska City.

He is survived by his children: Kristie Dierking and husband Keith and Bill Curtis all of Nebraska City, Tony Curtis and wife Sally of Lincoln, Robert Curtis and wife Heather of Syracuse, and Kurt Curtis and wife Carissa of Nebraska City; 11 grandchildren: Andrew Dierking and wife Meredith, Lisa Curtis, Jordan Dierking and wife Alexis, Donna Curtis, Maisie Curtis, Shelbi Curtis, Katie Curtis, Justyn Curtis and wife Kiana, Hannah Dierking Sleyster and husband Luke, Brandon Curtis and Conner Curtis; nine great-grandchildren, other family and friends.

Funeral Services will be Wednesday (12/4) at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Nebraska City; burial will follow at Wyuka Cemetery.

The family will greet friends Tuesday (12/3) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Gude Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Angel Tree Program to help the children of the community.

Gude Mortuary, Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.