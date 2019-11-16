Dave Fraser, 67, Huxley, passed away at home on November 14 after fighting cancer for 18 months. Dave married Kim Wiese, of Jewell, Iowa, on July 12, 1980.

Together they had two sons, Adam and Andrew. Dave owned his business, Four Seasons Chimney Sweep Company, and loved his job for nearly 30 years. He loved his wife, sons and grandsons with his whole heart. He also loved to watch Nebraska sports, playing college baseball, and being a teaching golf professional.

A gathering of friends and family will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov 19, at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care, 414 Lincoln Way, in Ames with a 10 a.m. Funeral service on Wednesday, November 20, at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care.

If you are not a Nebraska Fan, wear your favorite team apparel.

