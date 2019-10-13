In its maiden fall season, the Peru State junior varsity finished its fall season with a 2-8 mark having had six contests cancelled due to Mother Nature.



The Bobcats split a double header on Saturday at the Centennial Complex Field with Category Five – a traveling high school team from Kansas.



Peru State took the first game 9-1 in six innings and then dropped the second game 7-4.



The 'Cats were led by Alejandra Vivar (Lima, Peru) who had a home run and Andrea Page (Palisade) who hit two triples and one double.



Bailey Bitz (Ravenna) picked up the win on Saturday.



Peru State's junior varsity will play at least four more double headers next spring with the first contest scheduled for Monday, March 23, at 3 p.m. against Doane at home.