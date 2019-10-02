Morgan AnnElise Hallstrom, age 30, passed peacefully on Sept. 22, 2019.

Morgan graduated from Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca High School in 2007: received her BA from University of Nebraska Lincoln and her Education Administration degree from Emporia State University.

Morgan taught at Emporia Public Schools from 2013-2018 and was instrumental in starting the “Circle of Friends” program to integrate special needs students into the general education population.

She was currently employed at Blue Valley North Public Schools in Overland Park, Kan., where she was a special education teacher for severe/profound students and was in charge of the LIFT program.

She is survived by her parents, Bob and LuRae (Speckmann) Hallstrom of Syracuse, sisters Erin and Kendall, brother Grant, grandparents LaVerne and Norma Speckmann and Bob Hallstrom.

She was preceded in death by grandmothers Lila Speckmann and Ethel Hallstrom and aunt Barbara Lea Hallstrom.

A celebration of life was held at 2 pm on Friday, Sept. 27 at Luther Memorial Church, with internment at Park Hill Cemetery in Syracuse.

Memorials in lieu of flowers will be designated to honor Morgan’s work.

Arrangements are by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse.

Condolences to www. fusselmanallenharvey.com