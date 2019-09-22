Death Notice

Sunday

Sep 22, 2019 at 3:12 PM Sep 22, 2019 at 3:14 PM


Services are pending at Hastings Funeral Home in Jefferson, for Ross Richard “Wes” Neal, 83, of Panora, formerly of Jefferson. Mr. Neal died Friday, September 20, 2019, at Lakeside Village in Panora. Arrangements are pending at this time.