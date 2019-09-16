Pauline Theresa Crawford, age 81, of Syracuse, passed away on Saturday Aug. 31,2019 at the Good Samaritan Society in Syracuse.

She was known as Petie to family and friends.

Pauline was born on Feb. 19,1938, in Santa Monica, Calif., to the parents of Richard and Irene Huntsinger.

She was the oldest of three children and lived the first seven years of her life in North Hollywood, Calif.

Pauline’s father worked for TWA, and she grew up living all over the United States, including Washington D.C., Kansas City, Long Island and Delaware.

She even lived in Italy for a year when she was about nine.

When Petie was eighteen she married her husband Wayne.

They had four children together, residing in Charleston, W.V., and Westport, Conn.

Later they moved to Fallbrook, Calif., and owned their own business.

Petie, who was very artistic and creative, even owned her own stained-glass business.

While still in California, Petie went back to college and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of San Diego.

Petie and Wayne loved to travel and took many cruises.

They saw Japan, where Wayne was stationed shortly after World War Ill., and they even revisited her childhood home in Italy.

They spent their later retirement years in Lewisburg, W.V., where Petie sang in the Chorale, and was active in St. James Episcopal Church.

Pauline was preceded in death by her husband Wayne, a daughter, and her eldest son Mark Crawford, and her youngest brother Melvin Huntsinger.

She is survived by her brother Richard Huntsinger, daughter Vicki Stewart, her son James Crawford, son-in- law Kenneth Stewart, and daughters-in-law Marilyn Crawford and Heather Crawford.

She had seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her sister-in-law and very best high school friend Virginia Philip as well as sister-in-law Jenny Huntsinger and two nieces and two nephews.

The family would like to express special thanks to the staff at Good Samaritan in Syracuse, and Tabitha in Lincoln, for all the care they provided during this past year.

There will be no visitations and private family services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.