Carolyn Sue Larmay, 79, of Burlington, died at 12:33 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Great River Hospice House.

Born October 3, 1939 in Iowa City, IA, she was the daughter of Albert and Esther (Hannagan) Trueper. She married John Frederick Larmay on November 10, 2001 in Hollywood, FL. He died October 24, 2002.

She worked as a homemaker.

Carolyn was a member of Heritage Baptist Church.

She enjoyed crocheting, traveling, board games, puzzles, gardening and loved to read her Bible. She was an animal lover and always looked forward to spring and the renewal and birth it brought. She dedicated her life to her family.

Survivors include five children, Kimberly (Mike) Cipoletto, Dee Dee Larmay, both of Burlington, Christy (Sam) Elsheikh of Davie, FL, Charles (Linda) Freland of Tamarac, FL and Mark Freland of Palm Coast, FL; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends in church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

The funeral service for Mrs. Larmay will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 16th at Heritage Baptist Church. Pastor Brad Cranston will officiate. Private family inurnment will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7:00 p.m. Thursday August 15th at Lunning Chapel, with family present.

According to Carolyn’s wishes, cremation will be accorded following the funeral service.

A memorial has been established for Heritage Baptist Church.