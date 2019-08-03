Frances Fairchild, 83, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.

A visitation will be held from 4—7 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion, Iowa.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August, 5, 2019, at Lovely Lane Methodist Church, Cedar Rapids officiated by Rev. Dr. Scott Meador, with a reception to follow. A private family burial service will be held at Jaggar Cemetery in rural Danville, Iowa.

Fran was born April 10, 1936, to Dorothy and Frank Campbell in their farmhouse near Audubon, Iowa. She attended a one-room elementary school and graduated from Audubon High School.

Fran had many loving memories of growing up on the farm with her five brothers and sisters. She met her husband, Kenneth, at the Iowa State Teachers College (now University of Northern Iowa). They married in 1958, and raised three children in Danville, Iowa. Ken passed away in 1991.

Fran loved teaching business and the many students she worked with over her 33 years of teaching, primarily at Danville High School. In her retirement years, she became an avid quilter and shared her beautiful creations with many families in the Cedar Rapids community.

Fran married LeRoy Schaaf in 2005, and they enjoyed their retirement together in Danville and Florida, later moving to Cedar Rapids. Fran and LeRoy cherished their many friendships in Danville and the very special ones they made together in Florida and Cedar Rapids as well. LeRoy died in 2017.

Fran is survived by her children, David (Clara) Fairchild, Susan Fairchild, and Ann (Nick) DiGiacomo; grandchildren, Emily Buck, David DiGiacomo, and Julia DiGiacomo; sisters, Lois Hansen and Donna Granneman; sisters-in-law, Loretta Campbell, Sherry Campbell, and Mary Fairchild; as well as many very special cousins, nieces, and nephews. Fran will also be remembered by LeRoy’s children, Terry (Lori) Schaaf, Rhonda Sinclair, Tammi (Lance) Erickson, Jody (Todd) Shultz, Valerie (Vince) Hillman, Stephanie Amask, Paul (Stacey) Swanson, and Lisa (Mark) Myers; and their children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands; sister, Doris; and brothers, Richard and Howard.

Fran will be remembered as a loving and generous wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Memorials may be shared with the Catherine McAuley Center, 866 4th Avenue SE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

