Hastings Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements for Michael Dean Laub, 52, of Rippey, Iowa.

Funeral Service will be Thursday, July 18 at 1 p.m. at the Rippey United Methodist Church in Rippey, with burial in the Rippey Cemetery. Visitation will be after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17 with the family present from 5 until 7 p.m. at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry.