Christine M. Stewart, 53, of Burlington, died at 3:21 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Born April 12, 1966 in Burlington, Iowa, she was the daughter of Ronald and Cheryl A. Stewart and Phyllis Miller.

Christine served as a nanny in New York, New Jersey, and Georgia. She worked at Burlington High School as a special needs and behavioral disorder teacher. She also worked at Burlington Care Center and Great River Medical Center in housekeeping, the Burlington Bees gift shop, and PPR in Mediapolis.

She was of the Christian faith and attended Harmony Bible Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Sarah Marie Stewart of Burlington, IA; father, Ronald (Cheryl) Stewart and mother, Phyllis Miller, of Burlington, IA; one brother, Donald Nuebel of Burlington, IA; two sisters, Jennifer Helmick of Danville, IA and Mindy Long of Burlington, IA; aunts and uncle, Karen Stewart and Cheryl S. Stewart of West Burlington, IA, Sherry Bloomer and Shirley Henson of Burlington, IA, Bonnie Orman of New London, IA and David Stewart of Webster, FL; special cousin and Sarah’s Godfather, Steve (Cheryl) Bloomer; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

The funeral service for Christine will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 19th at Lunning Chapel. Visitation will be 5-7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 18th at Lunning Chapel, where the family will receive friends.

According to her wishes, cremation will be accorded following the funeral service.

A memorial has been established for her daughter Sarah.