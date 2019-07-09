Arlen G. Wallman, 74, of Fremont, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his home.

He was born April 15, 1945, in Beatrice, to George and Emma (Stevens) Wallman.

He married Rae Jean Siefken on Sept. 18, 1970, in Syracuse, at the Lutheran Memorial Church. They resided in Syracuse, La Vista and Fremont.

He is survived by sons; Marshall (Angie) Wallman of Fremont, Michael (Meghan) Wallman of Boise, Idaho; brothers, Louis (Judy) Wallman , Syracuse, Terry (Sherryl) Wallman, Lincoln; sisters, Marilyn Owel , Gig Harbor, Wash.; sister-in-law, Carol Wallman , Syracuse; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rae Jean; son, Monty Wallman; and brothers, Rodney Wallman and Lawrence Wallman.

Memorial Service was to be 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Rev. Dan Heuer will officiate. Visitation was to be an hour prior to the service at the church. Military honors conducted at the church by Fremont Honor Guard of VFW Post 854 and American Legion Post 20. Burial was to be 1:30 p.m. at Papillion Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapel.com.

