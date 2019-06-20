Robert H. (Bob) Crosier, 81, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at his home in Roseville.

Bob was born August 27, 1937, in Monmouth, Il to Leonard and Bertha (Cummings) Crosier.

Bob graduated from Monmouth High School in 1955. He served in the United States Navy from 1955 to 1958 as a Seabee in the South Pacific. Bob married Sandra Johnson on June 16, 1957, she preceded him in death on October 28, 2016.

Bob owned and operated Crosier Cigar Store in the 60s. Later he carried the mail serving RR #2 Roseville until his retirement.

Surviving are his children Laurie (Dan) Loy off Ames, IA, Marcy Koller of Abingdon and Chad Crosier of Roseville. Grandchildren; Dustin (Duan) Loy of Lincoln, NE, Zach (Katie) Loy of Kansas City, MO, Cara Loy of Ames, IA , Nicole (Damon) Barr of Leland, NC, Nate (Cassie) Popken of Abingdon, IL, Landon (Shelbie) Crosier of Camp LeJune, NC, and Lexi Crosier of Owasso, OK, as well as 9 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service will be Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11:00 am at Wise Family Funeral Home in Roseville, IL. You are welcome to join Bob’s family for an informal coffee (John A’s “University Style”) prior to the service from 9:00-10:30 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Swan Creek United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.wisefamilyfuneralhome.com.

Wise Family Funeral Home in Roseville is in charge of arrangements.