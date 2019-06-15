Christine Lowery led a wonderful life for 92 years until her departure at Hazen Hills Farm & Vineyard on June 13, 2019, in Galax, Va. A celebration of life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, at David Stowe Botanical Gardens. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to make any donations to Medi Home Health and Hospice, PO Box 1287 Sparta, N.C., 28675, in memory of Christine Lowery. The care of Ms. Lowery has been entrusted to High Country Services. Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.