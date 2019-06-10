Janet L. Jensen of Des Moines, Iowa formerly of Perry, Iowa entered into eternal rest on June 5, 2019. Janet was born on October 29, 1948 in Laurens, Iowa to Melford and Eva Lou (Christensen) Jensen.

She was a graduate of Elsie High School in Elsie, Michigan. A marriage to Eliazer Reyes gave Janet a daughter, Teresa Reyes-Miner (Tom) and a son, Raymond Reyes.

Janet worked at the Woodward State Hospital School as a Resident Treatment Worker until her retirement in 1994. She enjoyed various hand crafts, cake decorating, studying the Bible, baking at Christmas cookies, playing and calling Bingo, and spending time with her family.

Janet’s life motto was: “If there’s a will there’s a way.”

Left to continue Janet’s legacy of faith and family are her daughter Teresa, her son Raymond, grandchildren; Ashley, RJ, and Jocelynn.

A private family memorial has been planned. In lieu of cards and flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa in Janet’s name, one of her favorite charities. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.