Eugene (Gene) Leroy Gilson, passed away on May 23, 2019 at age 91. Gene was born on Oct. 26, 1927, to Herschel and Rosetta (Stinson) Gilson in Nebraska City.

He is a 1945 graduate of Nebraska City High School. He and Avis (Lanum) Gilson were married on Nov. 25, 1951, in Papillion.

Gene enlisted in the Navy during WWII, receiving an honorable discharge after the war ended. He worked for the Bank of America in Los Angeles for a brief period, returning to Nebraska City to begin a career in heavy equipment operation that spanned 30-plus years.

Gene was asked by the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 571 in the mid-70’s to open a training center in Omaha for heavy equipment operators which he managed until his retirement.

He positively impacted many men’s and women’s lives by training them for better paying jobs. He served on the Plattsmouth City Council in the 60’s and served as president of the Local Union 571 in the 70’s. After returning to Nebraska City in 2016, Gene enjoyed greeting people who were entering the Ambassador, taking drives and drinking cappuccinos.

He was a great storyteller and had a great memory of how Nebraska City was while he was growing up.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Avis, daughter Janet Chudy and husband Chris of Plattsmouth.

He is survived by his son Michael and wife Lana of Nebraska City, daughter Michele Bero and husband John of Jacksonville, Florida, brother Kenneth and wife Jan of Lincoln, and multiple grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service was held on Friday, May 31 at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City. Memorials may be directed to the Otoe County Veteran's Van, 212 - 5th Terrace, Nebraska City, NE 68410 Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.