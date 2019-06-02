Lila Lee Mathias, 59, of Washington, passed away at 1:45 AM Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Pearl Valley Rehab of Washington.

Born August 4, 1959, in Lomax, IL, she was the daughter of Albert Clifton Henson and Mildred (Davis) Winchel. She married David "Paul" Mathias, he preceded her in death on December 8, 2014.

Lila was very social, enjoyed visiting with friends and loved her grandchildren.

Survivors include her mother, Mildred Winchel Davis of Burlington, one daughter, Melody (Tyler) Shimmin of Burlington; one brother, William Henson of Burlington; two grandchildren, Angelica Keever and November Payne; and three great-grandchildren: Valek, Jensen and Millie.

She was preceded in death by her father, three sisters, Alberta, Tammy and Elaine, one brother, Lonnie and her husband.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Prugh-Thielen Crematory.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Lila's obituary at www.prughthielencares.com.