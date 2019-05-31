LaDonna Kay Goss passed away and became our heavenly angel early May 23, 2019, with her family by her side.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Leo; daughter, Vicki Lynn (Robert) Lepianka and granddog, Kalli Ice of Valrico, FL; daughter, Karen (Greg) Kavanagh; grandchildren, Julie Kay and Steven, and grandkitty, Misty of Bedford, TX.

LaDonna is also survived by her loving siblings, Sharon Mattson of Columbia, MO and Richard McLaury of Athens, AL. She was predeceased by her sister, Linda Lee of Salem, OR.

LaDonna was born in Des Moines, IA on May 31, 1938, the eldest child of Rex and Berdena McLaury. After attending grade schools in New Jersey and Iowa, she completed her education with a degree in elementary education from Southeast Iowa College. Upon returning to Burlington, IA she married Leo in 1957. Her daughters, Vicki and Karen, soon kept her busy as the family moved about the Midwest.

She cherished being a mother and enjoyed participating in their many activities from dance, horseback riding, music lessons, Girl Scouts and more. Friends of her daughters thought of LaDonna as the “young, fun, chic” mother of Elmhurst, IL. And, she spent many busy years in Elmhurst involved in everything from their church to Newcomers, Picture Lady, bowling, and bridge.

Family was incredibly important to her and she made sure that holidays, from Christmas to Fourth of July, were spent with loved ones. LaDonna was thrilled to be “Gramma” to Julie Kay and Steven who spent summers together in Crystal Lake, IL; Columbia, MO and all over Florida with relatives. For many years Gramma went to Texas for Halloween and the bluebonnets in spring.

LaDonna enjoyed living in Crystal Lake for the last half of her wonderful life. She was Membership and Public Relations Director for First Congregational Church (FCC) for nearly thirty years. She started numerous couples’ groups, founded the 2nd Thursday Book Club, participated in Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO), Creative Living and Women’s Fellowship, bridge groups, and travelled with friends and “best buds” whenever she could. And, LaDonna was well-known for the fabulous parties she hosted and events she organized.

Collections of various things brought joy to LaDonna including angels, butterflies, cups and saucers, miniature spoons and shoes. And, of course, anything in the color teal!

This beautiful woman, who liked to grab a cup of tea and chat on the phone for hours, who constantly gave of herself with a moment’s notice, was known and loved by so many. LaDonna will always be remembered for her dignity, laughing blue eyes, and compassionate spirit.

She will be interred at the FCC Columbarium in Crystal Lake, IL. A jubilant celebration of her life will be held in the fall of 2019. Please contact FCC for more information at 815-459-6010.

LaDonna found great joy in Women’s Fellowship of FCC and PEO. If you wish, donations may be made to Women’s Fellowship, 461 Pierson Street, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 or PEO Educational Loan Fund, c/o Rhonda Quick, PEO – JH Chapter Treasurer, at Rhonda@ryanquick.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake, IL. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.