Ila Mae Daniels, age 67 of Boone, died May 20, 2019 at the Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines.

Following her wishes, Ila Mae has been cremated.

A Memorial Service was held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall, with Rev. Bruce Thomas officiating.

Burial of her cremains will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery, west of Boone, at a later date.

Ila Mae (Holmes) Daniels, was born in Boone, Iowa on May 4, 1952, the daughter of Donald ‘Beefy’ and Dorothy (Bravard) Holmes.

Ila Mae graduated from Boone High School in 1970, and then graduated from DMACC Ankeny Campus, with a Certified Welder Degree.

On Nov. 28, 1983, Ila Mae married Rickey Daniels at the Marion Street United Methodist Church in Boone.

She worked as a welder at Massey Ferguson in Des Moines, and later as a welder for Kiefer Built Trailers in Ames.

Ila Mae returned to college at DMACC Boone Campus, and received her CMA and CNA Degrees. She worked at several area nursing homes.

Ila Mae enjoyed camping, riding motorcycles, rock ‘n’ roll music, and watching westerns on television. She was an excellent cook and loved spending time with her dogs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Diana Jo Hattermann, and a grandson, Kaden Daniels; and her dogs, Champ, Spook, and Jessie.

Ila Mae is survived by her husband, Rickey of Boone; a son, Josh Daniels and his companion, Ciji Cook of Adel; a brother, Thomas Holmes and wife, Joyce of Ogden; and four grandchildren, Gavin Gearhart, Laela and Evin Daniels, and Brooklyn Ingram.

In memory of Ila, memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be made at schroedermemorialchapel.com.

The Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall, was in charge of the arrangements.