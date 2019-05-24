Anita Joyce (Scott) Hopping of Hamburg, Iowa, passed away at her home on May 22, 2019.

Anita Joyce (Scott) Hopping was born Sept. 18, 1938, to Stephen W. and Anita A. (Adams) Scott of Sidney, Iowa. Joyce grew up in the family farmhouse at the "Y" (intersection on Highway 275 and the Riverton Road). She attended school in Riverton until transferring to Sidney to complete her last two years of high school. She graduated from Sidney High School class of 1957. Her family attended the Riverton Methodist Church and the Sidney Methodist Church.

After high school graduation, she attended Northwest Missouri State College in Maryville, Mo., majoring in Elementary Education and in Music. On Sept. 28, 1958, she married Billy D. Hopping at the Hamburg First Baptist Church. To this union, three children were born: Janet, Melinda, and Mark.

As a young mother, Joyce stayed home and cared for her family. She nurtured her children's intellectual growth through books and reading, playing games like Scrabble and Yahtzee, and by taking them with her everywhere she went. She enjoyed being outdoors, sunbathing, flowers, and good conversation. She had a love for animals and for the beauty of nature.

She worked at the American Meter Plant in Nebraska City, for the U.S. Census Bureau a number of times, and sold Avon in Hamburg for over 25 years. The people she met on her Avon route were not just customers, they were her friends for a lifetime.

She was a very accomplished pianist, talented enough to play music both by ear and by reading it from the page. Her favorite thing to do was to sit down at her piano and play honky tonk country music by ear, keeping time, pounding it out on the old keyboard. Favorite artists of hers include Hank Williams, Merle Haggard, and Loretta Lynn.

Joyce loved going on family vacations to the mountains in Colorado. She loved keeping up with politics along with world and local news; watching old and new movies on her big screen TV; having her friends over to visit; reminiscing about old times and new things happening in the world. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she loved buying gifts, decorating, her Santa Claus collection, and playing Christmas carols on the piano. She was a big fan of the Chicago Cubs and followed the team closely since the 1980's, overjoyed when they won the World Series Pennant in 2016. She travelled to Chicago twice to see them play at Wrigley Field. She had a deep love and devotion for her two house-kitties, Pearl and Miss Cricket. Joyce was a lifelong Fremont County Democrat.

She is survived by her children, Melinda (Jim) Simonsen of Norfolk, Nebraska; Mark (Susan) Hopping of Council Bluffs; her grandchildren Tyler Hopping, Katie Hopping, and Bruce (Kamea) Simonsen; her great grandchild Pyper Simonsen; her sister-in-law Connie Scott of rural Sidney; her nieces, nephews, cousins, and her many friends that she considered family. She will be dearly missed by all.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband of 60 years Billy D. Hopping, her brother John Scott of Sidney, and her infant daughter Janet Louise Hopping.

Memorials to be directed to the family.

Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. graveside on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Hamburg Cemetery. The family will greet friends prior to the graveside services from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg is in charge of arrangements.