Loretta A. Sindelar, 76, of Mt. Pleasant and formerly of the Salem and Houghton communities passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Arbor Court in Mt. Pleasant.
Funeral arrangements are pending at the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant.
